Hundreds of complaints to transport authority over clamping without proper warning

File image

Hundreds of drivers have complained to the National Transport Authority about being clamped without proper warning.

It is spending €150,000 on consultants to carry out a nationwide audit of signs in car parks, with motorists complaining they do not clearly indicate if cars are at risk of clamping.

Over 300 drivers contacted the NTA last year alone to complain about signage in private car parks.

The AA’s Conor Faughnan says the Dublin clamping appeals process should be rolled out across the country.

“If you get clamped on the street in Dublin and you don’t like it for whatever reason, you can appeal. And the appeal system works well,” said Mr Faughnan.

“And that’s really the model that we wanted in place for private clamping.

“That rule was changed back in 2015. Private clamping had been something of a private scourge in parts of Ireland.

“It’s a little better now under better rules.”