A man in his 50s has been charged by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged intimidation of a CAB officer.

The man was arrested this morning in Co Wexford.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

The man is due to appear before Wexford District Court today.

