Two killed and boy, 9, seriously injured in three separate collisions in last 24 hours

Two people have been killed and a boy is being treated for serious injuries after three separate crashes over the last 24 hours.

An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man died in a road racing event at Walderstown in Westmeath.

He was seriously injured when his motorbike crashed at around 11.30am yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The race was called off and a post mortem examination will be carried out on his body.

In Cork, a man in his 40s died when his motorbike left the road and struck a ditch in Dromahane, shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised by passing motorists and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

Gardaí say an investigation is underway.

A 9-year-old boy is being treated in hospital in Dublin for serious injuries after he was knocked off his bike by a car at Pollagh in Offaly at around 2pm yesterday.

He was treated at the scene and was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car was not injured and the scene has been examined by garda forensic collision investigators.