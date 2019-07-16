  • Home >
  Doubling amount of ethanol in petrol 'could reduce our carbon emissions'

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Doubling the amount of ethanol in petrol would significantly reduce our carbon emissions.

Every litre of petrol sold in Ireland contains 5% of the biofuel, ethanol.

A new climate action report has found that doubling the amount of ethanol in petrol will reduce our carbon emissions by 150,000 tonnes.

Author of the report, economist Jim Power says that is the equivalent of taking 50,000 cars off the road overnight.

“If we doubled from E5 to E10, which could be simply done by ministerial order, it’s no big deal…it’s estimated that that could reduce our carbon emissions by 150,000 tonnes,” said Mr Power.

“[It would] be the equivalent of taking 50,000 cars off the road.

“As a carbon mitigator, the science seems to be absolutely impeccable.”

