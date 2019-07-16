Google bans Gemma O’Doherty from holding YouTube accounts over hate speech breaches

  • Home >
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Gemma O’Doherty’s YouTube account has been permanently removed for breaching its policies on hate speech.

Ms O’Doherty, who failed in her bid to be nominated to contest the presidential election last year, had posted a video last week which criticised ethnic minorities here.

The video-sharing platform removed it and banned her from uploading new clips on her channel for seven days.

However, after seemingly getting around that ban by uploading videos on another account bearing her name, Google – which owns YouTube – removed them both for “repeat” breaches of its rules.

A Google spokeswoman told the Irish Times: “All users agree to comply with our terms of service and community guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube.

“When users violate these policies repeatedly, such as our policies against hate speech and harassment, or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts.”

