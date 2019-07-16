Central Bank: ‘No amount of money can put right the wrong’ tracker mortgage scandal did to victims

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he “deeply regrets” that more than 300 people lost their homes because of the tracker mortgage controversy.

The Central Bank’s final report on the controversy shows more than 40,000 customers have been affected.

Nearly €700m in compensation has been paid out to date because people were not allowed to move onto cheaper mortgages.

Minister Donohoe says we need to learn the lessons of what happened.

He said: “I published a number of weeks ago legislation in relation to individual accountability within our banks to ensure that in the future if issues like this develop, we have the civil ability to hold individuals to account for what has happened.

“This is appalling, it is yet another example in which people have been let down and trust has been corroded.”

The Central Bank has said no amount of money can put right the damage done by banks involved in the scandal.

The Central Bank’s Derville Rowland said they have been offered compensation, but for many customers that will not be much comfort.

Ms Rowland said: “The report detailed an average payment of €194,000 to customers. but that’s not representative of each individual case.

“We recognise no amount of money could put right the wrong that was done by the lenders and we expect them never to allow this to happen again.”