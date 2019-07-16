Two-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospital

  • Home >
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

A man has died and another man is injured after a two-car crash in Co. Waterford.

Gardaí are at the scene of the accident which happened on the N25 at Carrolls Crossing, Tramore at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision and his body has been removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

A man in his 20s driving the second car got serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Another passenger in this car escaped uninjured.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place with traffic from Dungarvan and Waterford, using the N25 being advised to divert via Portlaw / Kilmacthomas.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

