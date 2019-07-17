Investigation finds student pilot lost control of aircraft in minor Cork Airport crash

The aircraft in its final position, post-accident. Picture via AAIU Investigation Report/Department of Transport

An investigation into a minor plane crash at Cork Airport has found a student pilot lost control of the aircraft.

The incident occurred in June 2018.

The report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit found the plane stalled about 15 feet above the runway surface, leading to the right wing dropping and making contact with the surface.

The report stated: “The aircraft stalled in level flight, approximately 15ft above the runway surface, resulting in a loss of control.”

It concluded that the aircraft stalled “as it crossed the threshold of the runway” and that during the stall “the right wing dropped and contacted the runway surface”.

Unfamiliarity with the approach to the airport as well as an unstable approach may have contributed to the incident.

The report also states that “inattention to airspeed during the approach and landing phases” may have been another contributory factor.

The pilot was left uninjured from the incident and was able to switch off the aircraft’s electrics before exiting.

The full report can be read here.