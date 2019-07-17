  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Micheál Martin has called for a Department of Higher Education and Research.

The Fianna Fáil leader has said third level education has been marginalised for far too long.

His vision is part of a broader department reconfiguration should his party take control of the Dáil following the next general election.

Mr Martin said higher education is the driver of economic development.

“Trying to bring investment in higher education and research [is] central to the political debate because it has been marginalised now for far too long,” said Mr Martin.

“Yet historically it has been the driver of our economic development and in the future will be the driver of our economic development, as well as creating a more inclusive and informed society.”

The Cork TD was speaking at an Irish Universities’ Association event today.

The IUA revealed that there has been a 45% decrease in funding to Irish universities over the past 10 years.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Charges for excessive use of water about ‘conservation’ not generating revenue

Wednesday, 17/07/19 - 1:40pm

Payments to people injured during the Troubles ‘should be tiered’, commissioner says

Wednesday, 17/07/19 - 12:50pm

Transport investment in the east comes at detriment of other regions, report finds

Wednesday, 17/07/19 - 12:40pm