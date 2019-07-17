Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Meath

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co. Meath this afternoon.

A man in his 50s was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car at Mulpheddar, Clonard, at around 2pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Navan Hospital for a post mortem.

The road is closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly any motorist with dashcam footage, to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

