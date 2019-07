Post-mortem due on man who died in Waterford collision

A post-mortem examination is taking place today after a man died in a crash in Waterford yesterday afternoon.

The man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car collision in Carroll’s Cross in Tramore.

A man in the second car, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured.

He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Another passenger in this car escaped uninjured.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.