Three arrested after stolen car intercepted on M50

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Three men have been arrested after gardaí investigating a car theft intercepted a car on the M50.

The car was stolen from an address in Drimnagh on July 8.

It was spotted in the Leixlip area in the early hours of this morning and failed to stop for gardaí.

A number of garda cars followed the vehicle onto the motorway and the three occupants were arrested in west Dublin.

Two men in their late teens and one in his mid-20s are due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning in connection with the case.

