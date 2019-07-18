  • Home >
Audi A4 and horsebox seized by gardaí in Cavan-Monaghan operation

Thursday, July 18, 2019

The Audi A4 seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized an Audi A4 car and a horsebox at two separate Ulster properties today.

It came as part of an investigation in relation to the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Cavan-Monaghan area.

The search operation was assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Regional Armed Response Unit, and local gardaí, according to a statement from the garda press office.

The CAB investigation into the ownership of real estate property is progressing, they added.

No arrests have been made and CAB is now trying to trace the owner of property linked to this morning’s operation.

