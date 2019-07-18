Gardaí appealing for help finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí are appealing for information on a man missing from Dublin, whose car has been found in Co Meath.

Zilvinas Duda, 31, has been missing from the Ongar area of Dublin 15 since last Saturday, July 13.

His car, a 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was found on the Staleen Road in Donore in County Meath on the same day.

Gardaí and his family say they are extremely concerned for his safety.

Zilvinas is described as approximately 6 ft 2, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.