Ghost Brokering investigation leads to gardaí seizing guns and freezing bank accounts

Smart phones, laptops, desktop computers, hard drives and two imitation firearms were seized by gardaí investigating insurance fraud.

So-called Insurance Ghost Brokering is a form of insurance fraud where fake policy documents are drawn up or real policies are sold on to other people.

Gardaí who are a part of Operation Puca have been conducting nationwide investigations.

As part of these investigations, the seizures were made yesterday in the Dublin area, according to a garda statement.

Three Bank Accounts were also frozen under the provisions of Section 17(1) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 as amended.

No arrests have been made to date.