A man has been arrested after a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint in Co Antrim.

A male passenger showed a firearm and demanded cash, before hitting the driver with the gun.

He then fled the scene at the Junction One Shopping centre in Ballymena at half past midnight, along with another man and a woman.

Shortly afterwards a 20 year old man was arrested after reports of a break-in at a burger van nearby and criminal damage to a shop.

The PSNI says the man remains in custody this morning.