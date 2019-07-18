Sexual assault in Carlow: gardaí appeal for information

GARDAÍ in Carlow are appealing for information about an alleged sexual assault that took place on Little Barack Street in the town. The alleged attack took place in the early hours of Sunday 2 June (the June bank holiday weekend). It was also the weekend of the Summerfest country music festival.

The alleged assailants (both male) are described as 5ft 8” or 5ft 9” in height. One man was of a slim build and wearing a reflective red jacket, possibly with the hood up. The second man was wearing a black jacket with a white stripe across the chest area of jacket. They were seen on CCTV walking along Barrack Street, Kennedy Avenue, Potato Market, Tullow Street and Charlotte Street. The assault is alleged to have taken place between 3.30am and 3.50am. Gardaí would like to speak to any witnesses that saw anything suspicious or anyone matching this description.