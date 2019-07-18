Teen victim’s family thank people from ‘all over the world’ for support after suspected acid attack

The family of a Waterford teen who suffered severe burns in an alleged acid attack has said the local community has rallied to support them.

17-year-old Tega Agberhiere after the attack.

17-year-old Tega Agberhiere had a number of surgeries to transfer skin from his legs to his face as a result.

Nobody has yet been charged and a file is with the DPP.

The Arsenal supporter received a signed team photograph from the squad and a personalised letter from their striker Pierre – Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking to WLR, his mother Christy said they have received huge support.

She said: “We just take it moment by moment and thank God for the good people around us, the community and family, all over the world from Africa and London.

“It’s been great, especially the Waterford community. People that I don’t even know, they come to the house just to check on us and send messages and all that.”

Tega told WLR he hopes to be back playing soccer in the coming season, saying he is thankful to the medical team and others who have helped.

Tega said: “Thank you to all of them because I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for them and my skin wouldn’t be healing if it wasn’t for them as well, so thanks.”