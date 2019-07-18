  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘The Minister is slapping himself on the back’ – Alan Kelly not convinced by HSE plan

‘The Minister is slapping himself on the back’ – Alan Kelly not convinced by HSE plan

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Labour’s health spokesperson says Simon Harris’s decision to announce a major shake-up of the health service after the Dáil recess was totally inappropriate.

The Cabinet yesterday approved plans to split the HSE into six new groups, each with control over its local area.

Alan Kelly says while he welcomes the announcement, it’s lacking in detail:

“We have to wait a year for the actual details to be passed by government.

“So really, the Minister is slapping himself on the back congratulating himself, and I actually agree with a lot of what he is saying, but he’s actually doing nothing because it will be a year’s time before we have the details,” he added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Family of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn’t force him out of US

Thursday, 18/07/19 - 8:05am

Lisa Smith says she probably won’t be coming back to Ireland

Thursday, 18/07/19 - 7:35am

Cervical cancer steering committee to meet after screening controversy

Thursday, 18/07/19 - 7:05am