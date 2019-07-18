‘The Minister is slapping himself on the back’ – Alan Kelly not convinced by HSE plan

Labour’s health spokesperson says Simon Harris’s decision to announce a major shake-up of the health service after the Dáil recess was totally inappropriate.

The Cabinet yesterday approved plans to split the HSE into six new groups, each with control over its local area.

Alan Kelly says while he welcomes the announcement, it’s lacking in detail:

“We have to wait a year for the actual details to be passed by government.

“So really, the Minister is slapping himself on the back congratulating himself, and I actually agree with a lot of what he is saying, but he’s actually doing nothing because it will be a year’s time before we have the details,” he added.