  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 70 Bord na Móna staff facing potential lay-offs in the Midlands

70 Bord na Móna staff facing potential lay-offs in the Midlands

Friday, July 19, 2019

More than 70 Bord na Móna staff in the midlands may be laid off today.

It’s over the temporary closure of a power-plant at Lanesboro, Co Longford, which Bord na Móna supplies.

Seventy-eight seasonal workers at nearby Mount Dillon have already been let go – and there are doubts over another 72 permanent jobs.

Talks took place between Bord na Móna and unions yesterday, and they’ll resume this morning.

But Siptu’s Willie Noone says they’re still at an impasse with management:

“The company are still of the view that not all permanent staff can be maintained in employment and they want the unions to engage to select, if you like, which of the workers will have work.

“We would never as a group of unions get into that space,” Mr Noone insisted.

“As far as we were concerned, we have workers who have 30 or 40 years service and we are not going to pit colleague against colleague.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Cork Sexual Violence Centre seeing more women assaulted while on holiday

Friday, 19/07/19 - 10:20am

‘They will do that for six months’ – Murphy defends co-living as short term solution for young workers

Friday, 19/07/19 - 9:40am

Ciaran Cuffe: Ursula von der Leyen must now take climate action after pledges

Friday, 19/07/19 - 9:10am