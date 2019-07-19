Boy, 17, missing in Dublin

Friday, July 19, 2019

Gardaí are looking for a 17-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Dublin.

John O’Donovan from Ballymun was last seen on Wednesday, July 10.

He is 5’10” in height, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on the back of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, grey hoodie, black cap and blue and white runners.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him should contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

