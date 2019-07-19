Cork Sexual Violence Centre seeing more women assaulted while on holiday

Mary Crilly founder of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

Six Irish women have reported to a charity that they were sexually assaulted while on holidays in the last ten days.

The Cork Sexual Violence Centre says young women have come to them after being abused abroad.

The charity says they were all separate attacks in different places but all have similar trends.

Founder of the centre Mary Crilly, says there has been a spike this year in reports:

“Every year we would have come across young women who were raped on holiday,” she said.

There seems to be more and more coming forward – or else it is happening more.

Ms Crilly explained how women come into trouble when overseas.

“They meets these guys during the day, they hang around the same apartment block, maybe go back to a party or they meet guys in a nightclub – Irish ‘lads’ as they call them – and they go back to the apartment. That is where the shock comes in,” she said.

“They don’t believe this would happen.

“They have gotten to know the lads during the day and think they’re quite safe.”