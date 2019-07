Gardaí are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Kayla Wearon, aged 15, has been missing from the Navan area of Co. Meath since Wednesday.

She is described as being around five feet three inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.