  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Only come to ED if it is a genuine emergency, University Hospital Kerry tells public

Only come to ED if it is a genuine emergency, University Hospital Kerry tells public

Friday, July 19, 2019

University Hospital Kerry is advising people not to attend the facility unless it’s a genuine emergency, due to significant overcrowding.

The Emergency Department is currently extremely busy, with increased patient attendances causing extreme overcrowding for the past 48 hours.

Management says it wants to keep ED services for patients who need them most, and is asking people to consult with their GP before attending.

People will be treated as a priority if they are seriously injured, or concerned that their life is at risk.

According to the INMO’s trolley watch, there are 22 patients on trolleys in the hospital today, down slightly from 24 yesterday – highest number since July 2.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man fined for deer-poaching in Wicklow Mountains

Friday, 19/07/19 - 3:30pm

UCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newsletters in Medici vaults

Friday, 19/07/19 - 3:30pm

GSOC investigate after Garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

Friday, 19/07/19 - 3:10pm