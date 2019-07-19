Psychiatric nurses to go on strike

Ambulance drivers from the Psychiatric Nurses Association protest at Dáil Éireann earlier this month. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

More than 500 ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association will strike for 24 hours from 2pm today in pursuit of their demand for the right to be represented by the association as the union of their choice.

This is the second 24-hour ambulance branch strike throughout the country, involving paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

It will remain in place until 2pm on Saturday.

Association general secretary Peter Hughes claimed the HSE had refused to engage innormal industrial relations protocol of agreeing contingency planning where notice is given of industrial action involving the emergency services.