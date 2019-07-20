Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run in Dublin.

The incident happened at approximately 9.50am on Thursday at the junction for Mulhuddart Village on Blanchardstown Road South.

A 50-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a collision with a blue saloon car.

The vehicle continued driving in the direction of Mulhuddart Village.

The cyclist was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A number of vehicles stopped to assist the cyclist and an ambulance attended the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward as well as anyone who stopped to provide assistance.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 9.50am and 10.10am, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown on 01 6667008 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.