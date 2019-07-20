  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast

Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast

Saturday, July 20, 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Belfast.

The incident occurred at a flat in the University Street area of the city in the early hours this morning.

The 20-year-old has been detained on suspicion of grievous bodily injury with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “I would appeal to anyone living in this block of flats who witnessed this incident, which spilled out from the flat into the corridor outside the front door of the premises, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Musgrave.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE confirms 11,500 women affected by out-of-date CervicalCheck tests since 2015

Saturday, 20/07/19 - 5:30pm

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

Saturday, 20/07/19 - 4:30pm

Man due in court in connection with seizure of guns and ammunition in Tallaght

Saturday, 20/07/19 - 4:10pm