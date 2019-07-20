Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Belfast.

The incident occurred at a flat in the University Street area of the city in the early hours this morning.

The 20-year-old has been detained on suspicion of grievous bodily injury with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “I would appeal to anyone living in this block of flats who witnessed this incident, which spilled out from the flat into the corridor outside the front door of the premises, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Musgrave.”