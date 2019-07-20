Man dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co Cork

Saturday, July 20, 2019

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal crash in Co Cork.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car happened at Lisacrue, near Killeagh, on the N25 between Cork and Waterford.

It happened at approximately 6.30pm today.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a male and a female, both in their early 80s, were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

The road is expected to stay closed overnight with local diversions in place.

