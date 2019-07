Gardai at the scene. Picture Colin Keegan

A 45-year-old man is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this evening, charged in relation to a stabbing in the city’s North Strand.

A man died in the incident which happened at around 4am on Friday morning at Clinch’s Court.

GardaĆ­ are still appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area between 3.30am and 4.15am, or any passing taxis with dash cam footage, to contact Mountjoy Garda Station.