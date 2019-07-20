More than 1,100 drug seizures made in Irish prisons last year

There were more than 1,100 drug seizures in Irish prisons last year.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show there were 1,138 drug seizures in ten Irish prisons last year.

There were 788 in four detention centres in Dublin – Wheatfield, Mountjoy, Cloverhill and the Dóchas women’s prison.

The highest number was in Wheatfield, a medium-security prison in Clondalkin, which has capacity for 540 inmates.

There were 403 drug seizures there last year.

In the Midlands prison in Portlaoise, there were 97 seizures, while there were 94 and 55 in the Limerick and Cork facilities respectively.

There was 70 in Castlerea prison in Co Roscommon.