Dublin’s College Green to be pedestrianised today

Dubliners are being urged to come out and enjoy College Green this weekend for the first of three car-free Sundays in a row.

This is despite An Bord Pleanála’s refusal of a plan to pedestrianise the area.

Dame Street will be closed to traffic from the Georges Street down to Trinity, but traffic going around the front of the college towards Nassau Street will operate as normal.

Dublin City Council is putting on a range of family-friendly events in the area from midday.

Green Party councillor for the South West Inner City, Michael Pidgeon, says he wants the area to be permanently pedestrianised.

“The idea is to take back the College Green to make sure that rather than just being a junction it’s going to be a civic plaza,” he said.

“It’s going to be a place that you can spend some time with friends and family, a place for tourists to wander around, and the idea is that for the next three Sundays we’re going to get that.

“It’s about making sure it’s not just the next three Sundays, it’s actually every single day forever as we want to make the square permanently a pedestrianised place,” he said.