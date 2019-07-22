Over 47,000 children on waiting lists to see specialist in Dublin

The failure to recruit hospital consultants has led to more than 47,000 children waiting to see a specialist, according to the Irish Hospital Consultant Association (IHCA).

Of this figure:

7,988 children are waiting to see a paediatric ENT specialist;

5,165 children are waiting to see a paediatric cardiologist;

3,735 children are waiting to see a paediatric orthopaedic specialist; and

1,989 children are waiting to see a paediatric surgeon.

There are an additional ten thousand children waiting for outpatient appointments at other hospitals around the country.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) collects data from the state’s three paediatric hospitals

The group says waiting lists within these hospitals have increased by over 46 per cent since June 2016, and more than 19,000 children must now wait more than 12 months to see a specialist.

Members of the public, patients and other stakeholders are being urged to follow the campaign and add their voices via Twitter using the hashtag #CareCantWait.

Rheumatologist Laura Durcan is vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association and says it is important to remember there are worried children and families behind the figures

“Behind every child who is sitting on a waiting list are worried parents, worried families,” she said.

“Over the last three years we’ve almost a 50% increase in the number of kids waiting to see a paediatrician for an outpatient appointment. It’s getting worse and worse.