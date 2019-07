Nearly €120,000 worth of drugs has been seized in Dublin.

It followed a Garda raid on a premises in the Ashbrook Park area of Clondalkin today.

Heroin worth €115,600 was recovered along with €2,000 euro worth of cannabis.

Two men were arrested at the scene and are currently in Garda custody at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The investigation was carried out by the Clondalkin Drugs Unit.