Homeless families in Dublin to get free Leap Cards for August

Homeless families in emergency accommodation in Dublin will be given access to free public transport for the month of August.

The Department of Housing already provides Leap Cards to homeless families for essential school journeys.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has agreed to the extension of the Dublin leap card arrangements for homeless families on a once off basis, for the month of August.

The Department will review long term leap card issue in the context of Budget 2020 engagements with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.