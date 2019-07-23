  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man due in court in connection with Louth graveyard incident

Man due in court in connection with Louth graveyard incident

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an incident at a graveyard in Co Louth.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí investigating an incident at St. Patricks Cemetery, Dundalk.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court at 10am charged in connection with the case.

On Sunday afternoon, a car drove at a number of people in the cemetery who were attending the annual blessing of the graves event.

One man was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí investigating the incident continue to appeal for witnesses or to those with video footage of the incident to come forward and contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bertie Ahern: Boris Johnson hasn’t ‘a hope in hell’ of making Brexit deadline

Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 11:00am

Man in hospital after being shot in West Belfast

Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 10:50am

462 people waiting for beds in hospitals today

Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 10:50am