Man in hospital after being shot in West Belfast

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

A man has been shot in west Belfast.

He is receiving treatment in hospital after the incident last night.

Police are at the scene on the Springfield Road.

The incident was reported to police at 7.45pm.

A PSNI statement said: “There are no further details at this early stage and police inquiries are ongoing.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member Fra McCann said it was a disgraceful attack.

“This brutal shooting was carried out in broad daylight and in full view of the local community.

“There is no space for this type of activity in our society. It’s wrong and unacceptable.”

It is understood the victim was shot in the legs and is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

– Press Association

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bertie Ahern: Boris Johnson hasn’t ‘a hope in hell’ of making Brexit deadline

Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 11:00am

462 people waiting for beds in hospitals today

Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 10:50am

Truck hits Dublin city centre railway bridge for the second time in four months

Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 9:50am