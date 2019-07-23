Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tesco is recalling four of its own brand drinks over fears the bottles could explode.

The supermarket is recalling four batches of 750ml Tesco Finest Fruits Presse due to fermentation.

A statement on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland website reads: “As a precautionary measure Tesco is initiating a recall of four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse 750ml (best before end March 2020) due to fermentation.

“No other Tesco products are affected by this recall. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores.”

The four flavours of drinks being recalled are:

  • Finest Sparkling Valencia Orange & Passion Fruit Presse 750ml
  • Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750ml
  • Finest Raspberry & Pomegranate Presse 750ml
  • Finest Apple & Elderflower Presse 750ml

    • The FSAI said: “Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated products.

    “Tesco is advising its customers to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.”

    Comments are closed.

    By
    Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

    More National News

    Report on whether to support Government’s broadband plans will not be published until August 20

    Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 7:05pm

    Psych nurses strike will have ‘significant impact’ on vulnerable patients, warns HSE

    Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 6:55pm

    778 dogs were put to sleep in pounds last year

    Tuesday, 23/07/19 - 6:25pm