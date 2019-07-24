  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assisted in arresting a woman suspected of drink driving in Dublin yesterday.

Commissioner Harris was returning from a meeting at Garda headquarters when he noticed a car being driven erratically in Blanchardstown.

He notified local gardaí, and members of the road policing unit attended the scene at 5.30pm.

A woman was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“The Garda Commissioner was present yesterday at a road traffic incident during which a driver was arrested for a road traffic offence,” gardaí confirmed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Family of Galway man who died on Everest ‘forever grateful’ for support received

Wednesday, 24/07/19 - 10:20am

Review finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housing

Wednesday, 24/07/19 - 9:20am

Dublin crèche owner to step down after RTÉ investigation

Wednesday, 24/07/19 - 9:10am