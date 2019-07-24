Health Minister criticised for describing ‘good news’ in relation to CervicalCheck scandal

  • Home >
Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The leader of Aontú has accused the Health Minister of using appalling language in relation to the Cervical Check scandal last week.

Peadar Tóibín criticised Simon Harris for describing as “good news” that only a small number of women affected by the IT glitch at a US lab had tested positive for HPV.

Deputy Tóibin says 52 women were affected and that there is nothing ‘good’ about these figures for those women.

“These are 52 individual women who have individual families and for them, there is a serious fear, serious heartache currently in those families,” he said.

“There’s nothing ‘good’ about one person having HPV.”

