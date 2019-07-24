Man, 30s, dies following collision between pedestrian and truck in Kilkenny

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a truck in Kilkenny.

The collision occurred at around 3pm today, on the N25 at Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

The man, in his late 30s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Gardaí say that the main N25 road between the Rhu Glenn (outside Waterford) to New Ross is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.