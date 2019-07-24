  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 30s, dies following collision between pedestrian and truck in Kilkenny

Man, 30s, dies following collision between pedestrian and truck in Kilkenny

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a truck in Kilkenny.

The collision occurred at around 3pm today, on the N25 at Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

The man, in his late 30s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Gardaí say that the main N25 road between the Rhu Glenn (outside Waterford) to New Ross is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Boris Johnson’s backstop comments ‘not in the real world’, says Varadkar

Wednesday, 24/07/19 - 7:10pm

Psychiatric Nurses Association suspends planned industrial action

Wednesday, 24/07/19 - 6:10pm

There will be a new Northern Ireland Secretary in Boris Johnson’s government

Wednesday, 24/07/19 - 5:50pm