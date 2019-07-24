Oktoberfest Dublin cancelled due to ‘unprecedented increases’ in insurance premium

File image

One of Dublin’s most popular autumn attractions has been axed.

Oktoberfest was due to take place in the city centre later this year and was first held at George’s Dock in 2008.

Despite attracting huge numbers every year since, this year’s event has been cancelled.

It was due to take place in the IFSC from September 14, but organisers say there have been “unprecedented increases” in their insurance premium.

In a statement, they say rising insurance costs mean “fun events like ours find it hard to go ahead”.

“As much as we love coming to Dublin and doing our event with you guys the 2019 event cannot go ahead due to unprecedented increases in our insurance premium.”

They say, in Germany, they are “not used to the claim culture that has developed in Ireland and therefore we have decided to take a break this year.”

The group said they plan on returning with the event in 2020, writing: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal patrons and Irish partners that have helped us with the event over the years and ask you to look forward to Oktoberfest 2020.”