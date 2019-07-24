Parts of Dublin’s Grand Canal drained dry

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Part of the Grand Canal at Suir Road in Dublin has been drained completely dry.

More than 1,000 fish have been relocated after the collapse of a storm drain underneath the canal.

All boat and angling traffic has been suspended, following the breach which was discovered on Sunday.

It is affecting a 750 metre stretch of between Grand Canal Dock and the lock at Suir Road in Inchicore.

A temporary dam is being installed by Irish Water today, and partial re-watering will then begin.

It is unlikely to re-open to boats for several weeks.

