Review finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housing

A new report says members of the public should not be allowed to object to Traveller accommodation.

The review by the Department of Housing found that local objections are the biggest obstacles to providing Traveller housing.

The Traveller Accommodation Expert Review found that ten local authorities did not draw down any funds for Traveller accommodation last year.

Local authorities who used no funds are:

Carlow

Cavan

Cork County

Laois

Longford

Mayo

Meath

Westmeath

Wexford

Galway city

Former Chair of the Irish Traveller Movement Catherine Joyce says residents object without a genuine reason.

“The main objection has been that residents have objected to Traveller accommodation on the basis of prejudice and fear rather than experience of Travellers in their area,” she said.

“In order to implement the plan it needs to be taken out of not just the hands of the residents but also out of the hands of the local authorities.

“They don’t have the political will there to provide accommodation for Travellers.”