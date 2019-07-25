Cannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin Airport

Cannabis worth more than €57,000 was seized in Dublin Airport yesterday.

Revenue has announced that as a result of an intelligence-led operation, officers in Dublin Airport seized over 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €57,000.

The illegal drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Luca, when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a 27-year-old UK national, who was travelling to Barcelona.

Revenue has said that investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

They say that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.