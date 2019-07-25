Gardaí seize digital material and doll in ‘Operation Ketch’ child pornography raid

Gardaí seized digital material and a childlike sex doll as they raided 14 addresses across the country as part of a clampdown on child pornography.

The raids were carried out in six counties between Monday and Thursday this week and, while no one has been detained so far, gardaí said arrests are expected as individual investigations progress.

Investigators secured warrants from the district courts under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act before searching seven properties in Dublin, two each in Waterford and Cork and one each in Meath Monaghan and Galway.

“Liaison is being maintained between investigating Gardaí with the TUSLA, the Child & Family Agency in relation to child protection concerns that have arisen,” a garda spokesman said.

An Garda Síochána wishes to reassure the community, through operations such as this and other ongoing work by the Online Child Exploitation Unit, that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in the possession, importation and distribution of child abuse material.

This week’s raids were the latest under Operation ‘Ketch’, which began in February 2018 and which is an intelligence-led policing operation co-ordinated by the Garda National Protection Services Bureau (GNPSB).

[factbox]

[item]

Its objectives are:

[/item]

[item]To target persons suspected of possessing, importing and distributing online child abuse material (child pornography)[/item]

[item]To identify child protection concerns at suspect addresses and engage with TUSLA the Child & Family Agency.[/item]

[/factbox]

To date in 2019 72 addresses have been searched as part of the operation. Last year there were 137 addresses searched.

Gardai asked anyone with information about such crimes to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111