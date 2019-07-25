‘Non-crime duties’ of gardaí highlighted by Commission

Policing is a role that involves a lot more than police forces.

That is the message from the Policing Authority which is holding a public conversation on Community Safety today.

In 2018, the Commission on the Future of Policing recommended the establishment of a new Policing and Community Safety Oversight Commission

It would supersede the Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate.

Dr Johnny Connolly, Member of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland says gardaí are constantly asked to respond to non-crime duties.

“The commission also heard repeatedly throughout our consultations that An Garda Síochána is constantly called upon to engage in non-crime duties, many of which could be conducted by other agencies,” he said.

“However, it has to be acknowledged too that the professional police everywhere are often both the first port of call and that people go to them because they don’t know where else to go and are then directed elsewhere or they are the last port of call as there are no other sources locally available or accessible due to it being in the evening.”