  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Over €40k donated to President Higgins’ election campaign

Over €40k donated to President Higgins’ election campaign

Thursday, July 25, 2019

U2’s The Edge and owner of Dublin restaurant Chapter One, Ross Lewis, were among the people who donated to President Michael D Higgins’ election campaign last year.

President Higgins received the most donations, at €41,300, from more than 40 individual donors.

He also spent the most money on his campaign – over €367,000 – according to a report by the Standards in Public Office Commission.

Peter Casey, who came second in the race, incurred the least expenses, disclosing costs of almost €120,000.

President Higgins and Mr Casey qualified for reimbursement of election expenses, and the total certified for payment was €319,911.30.

Senator Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ni Riada, and Gavin Duffy, who spent between €163k and €253k each are all out of pocket having not reached the quota to qualify to be reimbursed.

Overall election expenses of €1.36m were disclosed, a decrease of 41% on the €2.32m figure reported for the 2011 election.

>

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Jeffrey Donaldson: DUP won’t vote to remove ‘no-deal’ Brexit option

Thursday, 25/07/19 - 8:50am

Protest in Dublin calling for accessible train platforms

Thursday, 25/07/19 - 8:00am

Irish coastal bathing water eighth-worst in EU

Thursday, 25/07/19 - 7:40am