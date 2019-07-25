Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are ‘extremely concerned for’

  • Home >
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a man missing from Dublin.

31-year-old Zilvinas Duda has been missing from the Ongar area of Dublin 15 since Saturday 13 July 2019.

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was located abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, Co Meath on the same date.

Zilvinas is described as being approximately 6’2″ in height, with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

