House building rises by more than half in a year

There were more than 14,000 new homes built in Ireland over the past 12 months, according to GeoDirectory, Ireland’s address database.

Up to 14,107 buildings were classified as under construction last month, a 52.5% increase on the previous year

The majority were in the major urban areas of Dublin, Cork and Galway as well as the commuter belt counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Over the 12 months to April, the average house price nationally was €289,146, an increase of €15,940 or 5.8% on the 2018 figure. Once Dublin is excluded, the average house price is €214,679.

Only three counties recorded prices higher than the national average- Dublin (€432,327), Wicklow (€341,217) and Kildare (€297,356).

Meath, Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Louth were the only other counties to record average prices over €200,000.

The county with the lowest average property price was Longford at €115,330, followed by neighbouring counties Leitrim (€116,468) and Donegal (€122,953).

According to the GeoDirectory database, there were 2,009,809 houses in the state in June 2019. Of this total, detached houses account for the largest share at 32.7%, followed by terraced houses (27.7%) and semi-detached houses (24.5%).

There were 184,535 apartments in the country, representing 9.2% of the total stock. Almost two-thirds (63.9%) of all apartments are found in Dublin.