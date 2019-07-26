Wicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugs

An Irish man who was extradited to the US has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in operating the Silk Road website.

31-year-old Gary Davis from Kilpedder in Wicklow had pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in October last year.

Silk Road was an online black market for illegal drugs and other goods.

During its operation from 2011 to 2013, the website was used by thousands of drug dealers and other unlawful vendors to distribute more than $200m worth of illegal drugs.

Gary Davis who went by the alias ‘Libertas’ served as a forum moderator and site administrator for the website and was paid a weekly salary.

Mr Davis was arrested in Ireland in January 2014 and later extradited to the United States.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics the following October.

In Manhattan Federal Court yesterday, he was sentenced to 78 months in prison, which is six-and-a-half years.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and fined $25,000.